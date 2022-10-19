ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $25.03 on Wednesday, hitting $424.02. 69,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,594. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.