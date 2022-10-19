Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Stephens upped their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

