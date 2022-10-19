Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 165.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $113,244. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

