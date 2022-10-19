AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

