Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 1,158,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,537,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Aterian to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Aterian Stock Up 8.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
