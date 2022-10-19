Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 1,158,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,537,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Aterian to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aterian Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

