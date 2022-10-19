Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.