Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Boosted by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 586,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

AUB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 6,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

