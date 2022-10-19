Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 39.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica Trading Down 8.3 %

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. 148,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.