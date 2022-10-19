AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.