Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.98 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $153.17 million and $5.98 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.85 or 0.27664868 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

