Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Audius has a market capitalization of $154.13 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

