Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

BTI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. 90,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.