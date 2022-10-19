Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 549,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,914,568. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

