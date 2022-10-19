Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $934,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,956,998. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

