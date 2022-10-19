Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

