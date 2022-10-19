Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $337,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 27,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,440. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

