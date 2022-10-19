Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $145.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

