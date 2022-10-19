Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,042 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Aptiv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,500. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

