AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.32

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.32 and last traded at C$21.46, with a volume of 26965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.33.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The stock has a market cap of C$565.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.33.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

