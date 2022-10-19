Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.81.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

