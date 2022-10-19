Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $38.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Autohome alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $221,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $8,606,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.