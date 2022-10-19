AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.00

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $98.19, with a volume of 30306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.
AutoNation Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,222,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.