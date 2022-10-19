AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $96.00

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $98.19, with a volume of 30306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

AutoNation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,321.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock valued at $122,222,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

