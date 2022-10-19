Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Trading Up 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 1,630,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLY shares. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.