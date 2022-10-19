AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $190.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

