Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,429 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 11,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 549,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 122,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

