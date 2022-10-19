Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,767 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $470.49. 4,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.42. The company has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

