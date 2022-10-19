Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,472 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 244,731 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

