Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 35,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,921. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72.

