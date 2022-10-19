Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

