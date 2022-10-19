Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,581. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.