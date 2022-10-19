Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $6 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,171. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.