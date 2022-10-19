Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 38,823 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

