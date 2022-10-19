Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,849 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. 35,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.