Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $7.36 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,177. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

