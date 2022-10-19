AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 55578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 645,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.