B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $525.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

GRBK opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 859,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 846,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

