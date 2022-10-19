B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.