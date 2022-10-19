Badger DAO Price Tops $3.31 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00017252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.78 or 0.27715176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

