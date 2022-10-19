Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,909. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Badger Meter by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

