BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 970 ($11.72) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 798.80 ($9.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,857.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 797.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 780.43. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

BAE Systems Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £1,284,159.84 ($1,551,667.28). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56 shares of company stock valued at $44,322.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

