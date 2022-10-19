BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4706 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAESY opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BAE Systems

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $888.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

