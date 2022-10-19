Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,750 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 620,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,260. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

