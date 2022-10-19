Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 6,663 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

