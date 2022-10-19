Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.2 %

Eaton stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.95. 25,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

