Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Enviva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,382,000 after buying an additional 103,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,222,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva Price Performance

In related news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,698,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 297,866 shares of company stock worth $15,100,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,743. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.