Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.0% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. City State Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 212,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

