Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. 153,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

