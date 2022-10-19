Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $12.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.27 and a 200 day moving average of $267.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.