Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

J traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,960. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

