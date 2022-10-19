Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares were down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 292,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.
Bally’s Stock Down 7.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Activity at Bally’s
In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.