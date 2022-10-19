Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) shares were down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 292,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Down 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.